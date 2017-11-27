MCHS Warriors Jacob Saylors finishes as finalist in Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards in Div. I, Class 2A

Making it to the top three in your division and class in Tennessee’s annual Mr. Football Awards is no small task, and young athletes in Marion County seem to have what it takes to get that accomplishment under their belts, as Marion County’s Jacob Saylors has recently learned.
The 5′-11″, 194lbs MCHS Senior and team captain has definitely earned the nod, too, carrying the ball 95 times for over 1,000 yards and scoring more than 30 touchdowns for the Warriors. Saylors is definitely no stranger to the Warriors end zone and has played a very important part of the school’s team during his past four years on the team. With those accomplishments, Saylors found himself in Nashville as a finalist for the Mr. Football Award for Division I, Class 2A on Monday at the Titan’s Nissan Stadium
The process starts with five semifinalists in each classification. Those names were announced back on November 3rd. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by the voice of the TItan’s, Mike Keith, on TitansOnline.com on November 13th. The three finalists for each award were then invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award was announced.
While Saylors didn’t win the trophy in his division and class, again just getting to the final three is an honor that very few experience. And finalists don’t go home empty-handed. The honor comes with the notoriety of the nomination nod, the chance to mingle with the Titans president, staff, some players and cheerleaders…oh, and a very nice plaque, too! The remaining two finalists in each category were presented with Mr. Football plaques to honor their nomination and hard work. The other semi-finalists which were eliminated in the past weeks will each receive a certificate to acknowledge their nominations.
The trophy in Division I, Class 2A for 2017 went to Gavin Stanfield, a Junior at Waverly Central HIgh School located in Humphreys County — about ninety minutes west of Nashville.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Win or lose, no doubt it’s an experience of a lifetime for these young student atheletes and Tennessee is lucky to see this program, now in it’s 33rd year, continue and grow from its humble beginnings as a very small presentation in downtown Nashville with (often only some) of the nominees and their families, now having grown into the awards ceremony it is today with more than 400 people in attendance, including the 30 finalists and their families, coaches, school administrators and the media from all over the state with all eyes on them — the final three!
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, was the emcee the awards presentation.
Congratulations to Marion County High School Warriors’ Jacob Saylors on all of his hard work, achievements with the Warriors football program, and his nomination as Mr. Football.