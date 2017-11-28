Plans approved for building of new inn at Fall Creek Falls State Park

Plans to rebuild guest lodging at Tennessee’s largest and most-visited state park have been approved.

The State Building Commission approved the plans for Fall Creek Falls State Park. Work at the 26,000-acre park is expected to take one and a half to two years.

Two existing facilities are to be torn down, and a single inn built with roughly 85 rooms along with a new restaurant and conference center. The state Department of Environment and Conservation would continue to operate the inn and restaurant.

State Sen. Janice Bowling says she favored an original renovation plan that would cost at least $12 million compared to department commissioner Bob Martineau’s $25 million estimate to rebuild.

Bowling said Friday she understands the project may start in May.