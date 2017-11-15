Recap from South Pittsburg City Meeting for November 2017

Here’s the recap of the South Pittsburg City Meeting for November 2017. Don’t forget to watch KWN-TV on Charter 195 on Saturday mornings for replays of local city and county meetings.
After Call to Order, Prayer, Pledge to the Flag, roll call, and Approval of the August 8th meeting minutes and Approval of minutes from October’s meeting and the Special Called Meeting on November 2nd…
Communications from Mayor:
- Mayor Virgil Holder swore new South Pittsburg Police Chief, Clifford Wayne Jordan, into office.
- Trunk or Treat event was a big success.
- South Pittsburg Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 10 am CST. Grand Marshall is Lorraine Powers.
- Sale of the old Penn Dixie plant property to C&D Recycling has been finalized for $165,750.
- Mayor asked permission to work with Sanitek to look at flooding problems at 19th and Cumberland Streets. The city will be getting a grant from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) for $150,000 with the city funding $50,000 to make the grant $200,000. — APPROVED
Meeting Business:
- Commissioner and Vice Mayor Paul Don King asked to give the American Legion Post in South Pittsburg a $3,000 donation. — APPROVED
- Vice Mayor King asked that City Manager, Gene Vess, check into cabinets in the office that are coming detached or “off” the wall. — APPROVED
- Commissioner Haley asked that the city go ahead and purchase the bush hog that was discussed and then put on hold two months ago for $16,000. — APPROVED
- Commissioner Rector asked that the city go ahead and sign the property agreement with the National Cornbread Festival. — APPROVED
- Commissioner Rector asked that since raises were not given to city employees, that the city give a two percent (2%) of salary plus the $200 Christmas Bonus to city employees — a one-time payment. — APPROVED
- Commissioner says the city needs to put back $2,500 in the budget for the Beene-Pearson Public Library to meet state requirements. City Manager, Gene Vess, says the city has no say on what the money is used for, and much discussion took place before the vote. It was APPROVED with a 3-1 vote.
- City Manager Vess says Carol Hibbs, a part-time employee at the library, has signed — APPROVED TO ACCEPT.
- Vess asked that Sharon Welch, be moved to a part-time position. — APPROVED
- Officer Josh Winters has resigned from the South Pittsburg Police Department. The commission was asked to move Nicole Brown into the full-time officer position. — APPROVED
- The commission was asked to hire Justin Graham, Jessica Anderson, and Chris Brown as part-time with the department — APPROVED
- The commission was asked to approve the wearing of Class B uniforms by city police officers instead of the Class A uniforms. — APPROVED
- 2nd and Final Reading on Ordinance #783. — APPROVED
Citizen Comments:
A citizen says he lives in Richard City and someone is burning brush. He says that a lot of elderly people live in that area and can’t go outside when the burning is going on. City officials say that the city is burning brush there.
A citizen asked how much money is too much…to put into the upkeep and repair of the swimming pool and the city’s Lloyd Park. The question opened discussion from city leaders… The South Pittsburg Housing Authority owns the property where the park is located; however, the city has to keep Insurance on the property and do the repairs.
Adjourned
