Rep. Scott DesJarlais votes to empower Tennessee families and small businesses in House Tax Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Middle-class tax cuts passed the House of Representatives on Thursday. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in addition to lowering Tennesseans’ tax bills, includes major business incentives that will grow jobs, workers’ income and the U.S. economy, said Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., in a statement following his vote in support of the legislation:
“The federal government is collecting more taxes than ever. The prior administration issued record pages of regulations, squeezing family businesses and the middle class, while Washington grew rich on government stimulus. Instead, lowering taxes will allow Tennesseans to keep more of their hard-earned money, to spend, save or invest as they like. Because of new financial incentives, more will form small businesses, our country’s economic engine, and American companies will return profits and jobs back home. The tools of success are in every person’s hands. We’re unshackling the power of American industry and ingenuity to ignite the economy, lagging for far too long.”
Details of the plan can be found here. The Tax Foundation estimates House Republicans’ plan would create an additional 18,255 jobs in Tennessee and add almost $2,000 to middle-income families’ yearly income. The Senate is currently considering its own version, and the two chambers will consult on a final one for the President’s approval.
