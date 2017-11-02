South Pittsburg city leaders name Jordan as Police Chief in special called-meeting

City leaders in South Pittsburg held a special emergency called meeting on Thursday night to address the task of officially naming a chief for the city’s police department.
Ryan Meeks, who was appointed as chief back in March, was recently demoted from the position and returned to the role of sergeant back in October after what some have called “low morale” in the department. The department has also recently been under the scrutiny by many following a case of alleged police brutality involving one of the department’s part-time officers and more recent allegations of alleged sexual assault involving another, both situations that are under investigation by various agencies.
City officials appointed Lt. Brenda Roth to serve as interim police chief until the position was filled, and the latest hire comes at the recommendation of City Administrator Gene Vess.
Vess, who checked with the City Attorney prior to making the recommendation to the board at the meeting, says that the move to make the hire by an emergency called meeting is acceptable by the city’s charter since the position is posted to receive applications until November 13th, 2017. Vess said the city was not in violation of any state laws, city or municipal codes, ordinances or personnel policies and could go ahead and make the decision at the meeting after having already interviewed four applicants.
Commissioners voted unanimously at the meeting to approve Clifford “Wayne” Jordan as the new Chief of Police for South Pittsburg. He is currently employed as an officer for the Jasper Police Department.
Discussion among the commissioners before making the motion included Vice Mayor Paul Don King, who said he hopes Jordan would be trusted to do the job at hand.
King says in his three years on the board, the city has gone through four police chiefs and they now need a chief who can run the department city leaders need to let him do it, stating that “the five of us need to sit back and let this guy do his job.”
Mayor Virgil Holder agreed with King on that statement.
King went on to say that he feels things [in the police department] haven’t improved in his time on the board and says that worse condition falls back on the board.
“We need to get back out of his way because we’ve got bigger problems we need to be addressing. So let’s see if we can’t get going in a different direction.”
Jordan will be working out a notice with the Jasper Police Department in the coming days and using his days off from that department to familiarize himself with the new role in South Pittsburg before he moves into the role full-time.