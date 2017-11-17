South Pittsburg Pirates host the Whitwell Tigers in 1A Playoff Quarterfinals with local bragging rights on the line; Warriors travel to Tyner in 2A

The 2017 Tennessee high school football season in the Sequatchie Valley is definitely a season that will go down in local sports history. The usual big rivalry between the county’s three Division I schools maintained the usual landscape with key rivalries like the longtime one between the Class 1A Pirates of South Pittsburg and Jasper’s Class 2A Marion County Warriors team, however this season has proven to also be much different with record-breaking performances from the usually rather tame Whitwell Tigers.
The Tigers have been anything but tame this season, beginning their season with a 36-0 blowout over Boyd-Buchanan on August 18th, then going on to defeat Bledsoe County 22-3, Copper Basin and Signal Mountain with back-to-back shut-out wins and near shut-outs the next two weeks — only letting both Lookout Valley and Polk County get one TD on the board while the Tigers continued to run up the score before the last buzzer. Matter of fact, only two teams this season gave the Tigers a challenge… The October 6th game against Trousdale County, where the well-matched Yellowjackets were able to stand up to the Tiger’s defense ending in a 17-14 finish and win for the Tigers. And then there’s the Class 1A South Pittsburg Pirates, who gave the Tigers their biggest challenge of the regular season by showing up to score early in the first quarter and answering again before the half and keeping the team at bay in the 2nd half — only allowing them to score twice (once with a TD and 2-points in the second quarter and one more in the fourth with a failed extra point). The score was 21-14 with the Pirates in the lead as the fourth quarter started to close in what had been an out-and-out brawl for the best between two well-matched teams and with about five seconds left, the Tigers took a shot at the end zone in hopes to tie it up and go to overtime, but fell just short. It was Whitwell’s only loss on the 2017 season.
South Pittsburg’s season was equally exciting, even though this team is no stranger to big wins, the playoff season, and even the road to the State Championships. South Pittsburg started their season with a 28-21 win over Sequatchie County followed by big wins — 49-7 over Boyd-Buchanan, 61-7 over Sale Creek, and gaining the bragging rights in one of the oldest rivalries (and the biggest in the valley) with a 56-18 win over the Marion County Warriors…but it didn’t stop there for the Pirates. They racked up more big wins over Lipscomb Academy and a 56-0 spanking on the road to the Copper Basin Cougars to round out September. The winning continued as they picked up wins over Goodpasture, Lookout Valley and have since moved on to the playoffs to knock-off Monterey and Jo Byrns both with shut-out scores. Honestly, when you look back over the 2017 regular season results for both teams, the one game that stands out is the pairing of South Pittsburg and Whitwell.
If you thought the game at Beene Stadium back on October 13th was something (Friday the 13th, no less….) — tonight’s game promises to be one you don’t want to miss!
Coach Randall Boldin, in his first year as the Whitwell Tigers Head Football Coach, says his team is ready. “Since that loss, our team has hit another gear,” he says. With key players on the Tigers team like running backs Trace Condra and Josh Wingo and QBs Dawson Holloway and Warner Ashworth, the Tigers have proven multiple times this season they’re up for the challenge and ready to play.
South Pittsburg, of course, is ready, too.
“We lost a lot of good players last year, but our seniors have done a great job this year,” said Head Coach Vic Grider of the 12-0 Pirates. In addition to that group of seniors, the Pirates offensive line continues to be a mainstay with the team leaning on them all season for wins. And while South Pittsburg knows they’ll have a fight on their hands with tonight’s game against Whitwell, they say they’re ready!
Both teams are in the game to win tonight…looking for just one more win after tonight to get them to Cookeville and the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl coming up on Friday, December 1st at Tennessee Tech.
Whoever wins what’s sure to be an old-fashioned barn-burner tonight goes on to face the winner of the Greenback / Coalfield game next week before potentially heading to the State, according to the TSSAA Div. I Class 1A bracket.
Game time is 7:00 PM CST at South Pittsburg’s Beene Stadium. Tickets are selling fast for this one, and we highly suggest getting yours now to ensure they don’t sell out before game time. They’re available in the office at South Pittsburg High School until 3:00 PM Friday with early ticket sales at the gate starting at 4:00 PM. Tickets are $8 per person — ages Kindergarten through Adult…and no passes (prices and rules set by TSSAA; not the individual schools). You should also consider getting there in enough time, too. Parking is always a premium when South Pittsburg plays at home. Whether it’s a big rivalry or huge event like tonight or a game guaranteed to be a big win against a “Who?!” team…parking is a premium in South Pittsburg and you can expect to walk a bit before entering the stadium.
For those unable to attend…Live radio coverage from Whitwell’s perspective of the game will be covered here on MarionCountyMessenger.com Community Radio, with announcers Chris Goforth and Heath Thacker bringing you the call of the game. It can also be heard live on KWN 97.7 FM and 106.1 FM and WKWN-AM 1420 as well as Charter channel 195 (audio only). Pregame is set for 6:30 PM with kickoff at 7:00 PM CST.
For the South Pittsburg Pirate’s perspective, Sean Dunwoody has you covered on WEPG-AM 910 and Charter channel 197 (audio only). It can also be streamed from their website — www.wepgradio.com/streaming.
And not to forget the other big game of interest tonight, locally. We’ve got three teams that rule this county from North to South — and all of them are still in the playoffs for now. Marion County faces Tyner again tonight in Class 2A playoffs (that game to be played in Chattanooga at Tyner Academy). At their last meeting on September 15th, the 10-2 Tyner Rams upset the 7-5 Warriors 37-28. The Warriors, whose season hasn’t been as big in the wins department as more recent season, but no doubt the Warriors have showed up and mean business entering the playoffs following two big wins to wrap-up the regular season — 53-38 over Loudon and 47-13 over Polk County before getting down to business in weeks one and two of the playoffs by knocking-off Westmoreland 28-7 in week one and Trousdale County on the road in Hartsville, Tenn. last week 32-14.
The winner of tonight’s Class 2A game, according to the TSSAA bracket, will face the winner from the Rockwood / Meigs County game next week before the State Championship.
Game time for MCHS tonight in Chattanooga is 6:00 PM CST (7:00 PM EST) at Tyner. Tickets are available at the gate for those attending.
Warriors game coverage can be heard live on the Warriors Radio channel of MarionCountyMessenger.com Community Radio with pregame coverage starting around 5:45 PM CST and kickoff at 6:00 PM CST with Dave Daffron, Doug Ramsey, Joey Manis, Grant Webb and the Marion County Broadcast Team.
Regardless of your team affiliation, this county should be very proud of these fine young athletes who’ve given their all for their teams and schools this football season. Win or lose — your communities, schools, fans, and supporters are proud of athleticism you’ve shown, the school spirit you continue to bring, and the great job you do or have done every season representing this county on the larger scale. There’s no doubt about it…the Chattanooga area knows that the Sequatchie Valley means business when it comes to school spirit, pride, and football time and again!