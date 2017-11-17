Stevenson’s 1st Annual “Lighting of Main Street” scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21st

STEVENSON, Ala. — Tuesday, November 2st will be the City of Stevenson, Alabama’s first annual “Lighting of Main Street” celebration in the city’s Historic District.
City leaders and local business owners and residents alike invite everyone to come to Historic Downtown Stevenson to join in on the fun and festivities with Christmas carols, cookies, hot cocoa and to enjoy the sights and sounds of the beautifully-decorated holiday lights and scenes in the city’s downtown area, including beautiful holiday window displays.
Those attending are also invited to stop in the Stevenson Public Library and Jones Light Furniture, both open for business after hours during the event. The library will have finger foods available for those interested while they last while Jones Light Furniture will have great holiday sales pricing ahead of the big Friday sales events everywhere else and also a chance to win a door prize!
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM CST, and so far the weather forecast is holding up to be fair for the event as of now; however, you might want to bundle up because it might be a bit cold.
Many of the lights and other displays are sponsored and maintained by area businesses or individuals in the Stevenson community and they are sure to dazzle you with color and fill you with the warmth of the holiday season this year…so make plans to attend this event now.