TN Senator Corker to hold hearing on President’s authority to use nuclear weapons

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker announced on Wednesday that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing next week to discuss the President’s authority to use nuclear weapons.
“A number of members both on and off our committee have raised questions about the authorities of the legislative and executive branches with respect to war making, the use of nuclear weapons, and conducting foreign policy overall,” said Corker in a statement.
“This continues a series of hearings to examine these issues and will be the first time since 1976 that this committee or our House counterparts have looked specifically at the authority and process for using U.S. nuclear weapons,” Corker continued. “This discussion is long overdue, and we look forward to examining this critical issue.”
This announcement comes after statements made by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday, saying that the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating.
President Donald Trump spoke in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday and again pushed Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, but sidelined apocalyptic threats for an optimistic note, saying confidently that “ultimately, it’ll all work out.”
The hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 14th.