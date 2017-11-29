Tractor trailer fire shuts-down I-24 East in Marion County

A tractor-trailer fire on I-24 in Marion County has shut down all eastbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started around 2:30 PM CST near mile marker 164 — just past the Haletown/New Hope exit in the Whiteside area. The tractor-trailer was hauling a load of cars Eastbound.
Officials with TDOT say that all eastbound lanes on I-24 will remained closed until at least 4:30 p.m. CST while crews work to make at least one lane passable. In the meantime, motorists should expect delays and plan alternative routes.
No injuries have been reported in the incident. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates.