TSSAA announces Mr. Football Awards semifinalists; including three from the Sequatchie Valley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced today the semifinalists for the annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards, which will be awarded later this month in Nashville.
Three players from the Sequatchie Valley along with others from the Chattanooga area and across the state have made it into the semifinals including Marion County High School’s Jacob Saylors (2A), South Pittsburg High School’s Garrett Raulston (1A), and Bledsoe County High School’s Gabe Boring is up for the ‘Kicker of the Year’ award against five others from all divisions and classifications.
Here’s the complete list of semifinalists from the TSSAA:
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Braxton Givens, Gordonsville
Parker McKinney, Coalfield
Brandon Moore, Fayetteville
Kade Pearson, Huntingdon
Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Ethan Cobb, Eagleville
Caleb D. Johnson, MAHS
Jacob Saylors, Marion County
Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt
Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank
Darius James, Fairview
Woodrow Lowe III, Bolivar Central
Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Cade Ballard, Greeneville
Kamron Hightower-Liggett, Marshall County
Stanton Martin, Anderson County
Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central
Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy
Tai Carter, Summit
Jordan Davis, Southwind
Kaemon Dunlap, Beech
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jeremy Banks, Cordova
Savion Davis, Riverdale
Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
Carson Shacklett, Brentwood
Jaylin Williams, Germantown
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy
Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian
Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian
Kemari McGowan, Middle Tennessee Christian
Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Drew Martin, BGA
Kane Patterson, CPA
Cam Wynn, Notre Dame
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Tyler Badie, Briarcrest
Brendon Harris, Baylor
Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy
Bill Norton, Christian Brothers
Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County
Thomas Burks, Blackman
Charles Campbell, USJ
Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian
Aaron Sears, Oakland
Three finalists from each category will be announced on Monday, November 13th with the overall winners announced for each of the nine classifications on Monday, November 27th at the awards ceremony at the Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium in Nashville.