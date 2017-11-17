Two people arrested in North Carolina in connection with death of Grundy Co. man

TRACY CITY, Tenn. — two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Grundy County man from earlier this year.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, 40-year-old Jamie Nunley of Tracy City and 24-year-old Dakota Donovan Hargis of Gruetli-Laager were taken into custody early Thursday morning in Burnsville, North Carolina.
Nunley and Hargis, who were wanted in connection with the death of 35-year-old Dylan Winton of Tracy City who was reported missing on March 16th, 2017. Winton’s remains were found on October 4th in a remote area of Grundy County near Altamont, where it was later discovered by the Medical Examiner’s Office that the man was shot at least four times.
Grundy County investigators initially located the pair in Westminster, South Carolina and with the help of authorities at the Oconee County, SC Sheriff’s Office they were able to track the two after they fled to a different location in North Carolina.
Nunley and Hargis were taken into custody by deputies with the Yancey County, NC Sheriff’s Department early Thursday morning without incident. Both appeared in court Thursday for a extradition hearing before coming back to Grundy County.
We’ll continue to follow this developing story. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest details…