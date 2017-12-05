Authorities Find 13 Explosive Devices in Truck and House After Traffic Stop in Trenton, GA

TRENTON, Ga. — On Monday, December 4th, at approximately 7:00 PM EST, Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a green Ford Ranger pickup truck at the Circle K convenience store at the intersection of Highway 136 West and South Main Street in Trenton.
During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Joe Geddie located three homemade explosive devices inside the vehicle.
Shortly after, the trooper notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Dade County Sheriff’s Office, and the Trenton Police Department. All agencies were advised of the situation and initiated a joint investigation.
The GBI agents spoke to the driver of the vehicle and took the explosive devices into their possession. After briefly interviewing both subjects, a search warrant was obtained for the driver’s residence at 35 Pee Wee Street in the New England community of Dade County.
During the course of the search, ten more devices were located inside the residence. The explosive devices were transported to a secure location by the GBI and were safely destroyed in a controlled environment.
The male driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Robert C. York of Trenton, was taken into custody and charged with 13 counts of possessing, transporting, and receiving explosives or destructive devices with intent to kill, injure, or intimidate individuals or destroy public buildings.
The female passenger, 36-year-old Teshina R. Bates of Trenton, was taken into custody and charged with 13 counts of the same.
The GBI has not indicated the intended use of the devices. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said a registered shotgun was found in the truck as well.
The investigation by the GBI is ongoing.
Reported by: Mike Powers with Press Release