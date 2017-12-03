Big weather changes ahead as cold weather heads our way by mid-week

Big changes coming for the Sequatchie Valley and Cumberland Plateau in the coming week in regards to weather…
As many around the area know we have been fairly above average with temperatures this fall. True, we have had some cool downs here and there, however, we have been completely void of any arctic intrusions across the eastern portion of the U.S. This changes later this week.
To start, high temperatures will warm into the 60s through Tuesday. A strong Canadian cold front will push through the region Tuesday afternoon/evening. The front will bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two (no widespread severe weather expected, thankfully). The real story is what happens behind the frontal boundary. Temperatures will drop like a rock with lows Wednesday morning dropping into the middle 30s. In fact, we’ll have to watch the plateau as some wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain as it comes to an end late Tuesday.
Clouds decrease by Wednesday allowing for sunny skies to take over, but it will be about 20°F colder than earlier in the week. Highs will only warm into the 40s through next weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and there is a very weak signal for some very light snow showers as we go into next weekend, but don’t get too excited yet. This looks very light in nature and still several days away so lot of variables can change. We should mention…this is not a typical pattern that brings a more exciting type of winter weather event, but perhaps enough to put folks into the Christmas spirit!
Be prepared to bundle up, folks. And please don’t forget about your outdoor pets as temperatures drop.
Reported by: MarionCountyMessenger.com Staff Meteorologists