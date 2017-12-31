Cold weather for Valley to ring in New Year 2018

Arctic air pushing into the Seqautchie Valley and Tennessee Valley will bring extreme cold conditions to the area over the next few days as we bid farewell to 2017 and ring in the New Year of 2018.
As of 1:45 PM CST on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for our area from 11:00 PM CDT tonight through 11:00 AM CDT on Jan. 1, 2018.
An arctic cold front will sweep across the area bringing unseasonably colder temps over the next week. Daytime high temps are expected to range from the low 20s to lower 30s for many areas for the upcoming week, with nighttime or overnight lows ranging from the single digits in some areas to the middle teens through the week.
These very low temperatures will produce even colder wind chills for the area ranging from 0 to 10 degrees Farenheit in many areas, with especially colder wind chills in the higher elevations, some registering from -5 To 0 degrees Farenheit.
The extreme cold temperatures should be taken seriously and as a precaution exposure to the outdoors should be limited. Those who must venture outdoors should prepare accordingly, wearing layers of warm, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, gloves or mittens, a hat to retain body heat. A proper coat or heavy jacket is also advisable. Limiting exposure to the wind and any moisture is most advisable.
During these temperatures, it’s also advisable to bring in pets and see that livestock has adequate shelter. Any outdoor plants sensitive to cold should also be brought in or covered. Checking on elderly or disabled neighbors to ensure they are warm and have adequate heat or warmth is advised.
It’s also a good idea to make sure your home is readied for the cold. Take precautions to protect water pipes and plumbing by wrapping hose bibs with insulative materials or using a frost guard seal/protective cover. Ensuring your homes crawl space or basement vents or windowns are closed may also help.
Safety in regards to hearing should also be a top priority in extreme cold. If using any type of space heater, ensure that it’s at least 3-feet away from any flammable materials and furniture. If using a generator, always run the generator outdoors in a well-ventilated area. Never run a generator indoors due to toxic fumes. Extra precautions should also be taken to ensure ventilation with other forms of heating, too. And when heating with fire in a wood stove or fireplace, use precautions as well.
Most of all…stay safe and avoid exposure!
Stay warm and stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates from our team of staff meteorologists and forecasters!