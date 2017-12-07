Local SVEC office hosting annual Relay for Life Silent Auction & Soup Lunch Dec. 14th

Employees of the Sequarchee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) are once again giving those wishing to do some Christmas shopping with a good cause that opportunity with their annual Relay for Life Silent Auction next week at the SVEC offices in South Pittsburg.
The event gives community members the chance to support this worthy cause in two different ways, with the first one being the auction which features many great local items and services members of the SVEC Relay for Life team have been donated from local businesses to help raise money and find a cure.
Items in the auction will be available for viewing and bidding from Tuesday, Dec. 12th until Thursday, Dec. 14th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST daily with bidding closing at 1:00 PM CST on Thursday. Sealed bids may also be left for those who wish to bid but are unable to attend at the closing time. Winning bids can be picked up anytime after 1:00 PM. Items include gift baskets with items from area vendors, home decor items, gift certificates, tickets and much more.
The other way you can help is through the Soup Luncheon hosted by SVEC staff on Thursday, Dec. 14th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST. For just $8.00, you get your choice of delicious homemade soups made by SVEC employees, along with bread, drink and a dessert. For those who need to eat on the run — to-go boxes will also be available.
Proceeds from both the auction and soup luncheon will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Show your support for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society with your friends and neighbors at the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative with these two great events!
If you need more information or if you have a local business or service and would like to donate to the auction, contact Joan Davis at 423-837-5045 or Cathy Black at 423-837-5044.