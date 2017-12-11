Pipe bomb found at Kimball home on Monday, officials say

Update — 12/11/17 @ 7:25 PM CDT:
Kimball Police Chief Tim Allison says five pipe bombs were found at a home located at 199 Allen Lane in Kimball on Monday afternoon by a probation officer following a probation check on a male resident of the home.
Marion County Sheriff’s officials contacted the Chattanooga Bomb Squad following the discovery. They safely detonated the bombs sometime Monday evening.
The male suspect was taken into custody without incident and will face charges for possessing the devices. His name has not been released at this time.
Previous Update:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has been arrested after a home probation check that occurred on Monday afternoon yielded four pipe bombs.
The Kimball Fire Department has firefighters on the scene at the home on Allen Lane.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says that a probation officer and a deputy discovered four pipe bombs while checking on a person Monday afternoon.
Burnett says they are now waiting for the bomb squad, as they are not sure what else may be in the home.
