The Caverns opens in nearby Pelham, TN in March 2018 with great live music

The world’s newest – and oldest – performance venue will open in Pelham, Tn., on March 24, 2018, as The Caverns.
The season will open with a headliner-filled weekend taping for Season 8 of the 13-time EMMY-winning PBS series Bluegrass Underground.
Located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain within the rolling hills of Grundy County in Pelham, TN, this new musical venue is just 10 minutes from Exit 127 on I-24. Packages and tickets for all 2018 events go on sale Saturday, Dec. 9, at www.thecaverns.com.
“We’re really happy to announce the grand opening of The Caverns, the forever-home of Bluegrass Underground and many other special musical moments that will bring folks together in a spectacular space like no other the world over – or under,” said The Caverns owner and Bluegrass Underground creator Todd Mayo.
As the permanent home of Bluegrass Underground, The Caverns’ annual PBS taping schedule will be more flexible, allowing for several taping weekends instead of a single once-a-year marathon, making available a broader range of artists.
Bluegrass Underground at The Caverns – 2018 PBS Tapings (Season 8)
March 24 Billy Strings and Sweet Lizzy Project
March 25 The Sam Bush Band and Aaron Lee Tasjan
April 20 Brandi Carlile
April 21 Kathy Mattea and The Tim O’Brien Bluegrass Band
April 22 Lettuce and The Rev. Osagyefo Sekou
May 19 Flatt Lonesome and Turnpike Troubadours
May 20 Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Mary Gauthier
The Caverns – 2018 Schedule
April 28 Del McCoury Band with Sierra Hull
June 8 Pianopalooza with Davina & The Vagabonds and Jason D Williams
June 16 Keller Williams
July 21 Scott Miller
August 11 Mountain Heart
September 8 John Anderson, Bobby Bare and James Otto
Oct. 31 Here Come The Mummies
Nov. 3 Dailey & Vincent
“Visitors from within Tennessee, the rest of the United States and all over the world, will be drawn to The Caverns to experience two of Tennessee’s greatest resources: its incredible music culture and its natural beauty. They will leave touched by both,” said Commissioner Kevin Triplett, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
The Caverns is offering patrons two new travel packages to highlight authentic Tennessee experiences:
- The Monteagle Mountain Package provides accommodations at a historic Tennessee lodge just minutes from the venue, surrounded by great hiking, local dining options and shopping.
- The Chattanooga Package provides accommodations in one of the South’s most breathtaking cities, with outdoor adventure, great restaurants and world class attractions all nearby. Both packages now include transportation to and from the venue and your very own package concierges to help get the most out of your weekend experience.
“Every aspect of the patron experience has been improved and enhanced – a streamlined ticketing process, closer parking, nicer bathrooms, more comfortable seating, better sightlines and more. And the space itself is even grander and, dare I say…‘cavier’,” said The Caverns General Manager and Associate Producer Joe Lurgio.
The Caverns will also offer upgraded food and beverage concessions – including a longtime request from patrons: beer.
For more information & tickets, visit www.thecaverns.com.