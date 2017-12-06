«

The Caverns opens in nearby Pelham, TN in March 2018 with great live music

December 6, 2017

by editor

December 6, 2017

The world’s newest – and oldest – performance venue will open in Pelham, Tn., on March 24, 2018, as The Caverns.

The season will open with a headliner-filled weekend taping for Season 8 of the 13-time EMMY-winning PBS series Bluegrass Underground.

Located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain within the rolling hills of Grundy County in Pelham, TN, this new musical venue is just 10 minutes from Exit 127 on I-24. Packages and tickets for all 2018 events go on sale Saturday, Dec. 9, at www.thecaverns.com.

“We’re really happy to announce the grand opening of The Caverns, the forever-home of Bluegrass Underground and many other special musical moments that will bring folks together in a spectacular space like no other the world over – or under,” said The Caverns owner and Bluegrass Underground creator Todd Mayo.

As the permanent home of Bluegrass Underground, The Caverns’ annual PBS taping schedule will be more flexible, allowing for several taping weekends instead of a single once-a-year marathon, making available a broader range of artists.

Bluegrass Underground at The Caverns – 2018 PBS Tapings (Season 8)

March 24            Billy Strings and Sweet Lizzy Project

March 25            The Sam Bush Band and Aaron Lee Tasjan

April 20               Brandi Carlile

April 21               Kathy Mattea and The Tim O’Brien Bluegrass Band

April 22               Lettuce and The Rev. Osagyefo Sekou

May 19                Flatt Lonesome and Turnpike Troubadours

May 20                Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Mary Gauthier

 

The Caverns – 2018 Schedule

April 28               Del McCoury Band with Sierra Hull

June 8                 Pianopalooza with Davina & The Vagabonds and Jason D Williams

June 16               Keller Williams

July 21                Scott Miller

August 11           Mountain Heart

September 8      John Anderson, Bobby Bare and James Otto

Oct. 31                Here Come The Mummies

Nov. 3                  Dailey & Vincent

 

“Visitors from within Tennessee, the rest of the United States and all over the world, will be drawn to The Caverns to experience two of Tennessee’s greatest resources: its incredible music culture and its natural beauty. They will leave touched by both,” said Commissioner Kevin Triplett, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

The Caverns is offering patrons two new travel packages to highlight authentic Tennessee experiences:

  • The Monteagle Mountain Package provides accommodations at a historic Tennessee lodge just minutes from the venue, surrounded by great hiking, local dining options and shopping.
  • The Chattanooga Package provides accommodations in one of the South’s most breathtaking cities, with outdoor adventure, great restaurants and world class attractions all nearby. Both packages now include transportation to and from the venue and your very own package concierges to help get the most out of your weekend experience.

“Every aspect of the patron experience has been improved and enhanced – a streamlined ticketing process, closer parking, nicer bathrooms, more comfortable seating, better sightlines and more. And the space itself is even grander and, dare I say…‘cavier’,” said The Caverns General Manager and Associate Producer Joe Lurgio.

The Caverns will also offer upgraded food and beverage concessions – including a longtime request from patrons: beer.

For more information & tickets, visit www.thecaverns.com.

 

