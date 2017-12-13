Two arrested for distributing fentanyl and oxycodone in Marion County

An investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has charged two from Tracy City in Grundy County for selling and distributing fentanyl and oxycodone in Marion County.
Over several months in 2016, agents with the Drug Investigation Division conducted undercover operations in Marion County, pursuing leads on fentanyl and oxycodone distribution. During the course of the investigation, agents purchased fentanyl from the subjects arrested that had been pressed into a pill form, and disguised as oxycodone.
The TBI says agents developed information that identified 46-year-old Carol Smith and 27-year-old Steven Adkins as the suspects responsible for selling and delivering the drugs.
On Monday, December 4th, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Smith and Adkins each with two counts of Sale and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Smith was arrested last Thursday, December 7th and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $17,500 bond. Adkins was arrested Tuesday, December 12th in Grundy County. His bond was set at $10,000