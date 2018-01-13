13 arrested in Bryant, AL drug raid, including two from South Pittsburg

BRYANT, Ala. — On Thursday January 25, 2018, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were investigating a complaint of possible drug activity at a residence on County Road 266 in Bryant, when they observed items of drug paraphernalia in plain view.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit responded and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
During a search of the residence, methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result of this investigation, thirteen (13) persons were arrested and charged with various charges, as listed below.
Those arrested include:
CASTLEBERRY, Erica age 30 of Higdon, AL charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Loitering in a Drug House and Fugitive from Justice on a Walker Co, GA warrant. Held without bail
STARKEY, Gabriel age 18 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
HARRISON, Heather age 29 of Trenton, GA. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
MILICAN, Hannah age 20 of Higdon, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
MORELOCK, Haylee age 18 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
HUBBARD, Adam age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Released on $600 Bond.
HUGHES, Kaleb age 19 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
PRICE, Aaron age 35 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Psilocybin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond not yet set.
BRADFORD, Michael Jr. age 33 of Bryant, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
STANDIFER, Carl age 43 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to pay on a prior DUI. Released on $5,687 Bond.
GODSBY, Shayna age 23 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $5,900 Bond.
AUSTIN, Preston age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and held on outstanding warrant from DeKalb County.
LOVE, Veronica age 23 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Held on $600 Bond.
