Cold air continues for MLK Holiday week

Updated: Saturday 1/13/18
Cold conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will only warm into the lower and mid 30s this weekend. By Monday we’ll warm back into the 40s briefly before another powerful cold front moves through on Tuesday. We can’t rule out a flurry or two Sunday evening as a very weak disturbance moves overhead, but nothing too exciting.
As the front moves through on Tuesday we’ll see a few rounds of snow showers. Unfortunately for snow lovers, moisture looks limited at best so we’re not expecting any more than a light dusting to maybe an inch of snowfall in the higher elevations at this time.
The real story is the bitterly cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits (wind chills below 0) by Wednesday morning. High temperatures will only climb into the 20s. Be sure to take the proper precautions to protect your pipes from freezing. Additionally, don’t forget about your outdoor pets.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest as we continue to monitor the upcoming Arctic cold front.