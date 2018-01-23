Escaped suspect in Whitwell still on the loose Tuesday after stealing corrections van and gun; Schools remain on lockdown as search continues

UPDATE — 2:43 pm CST:
We have just learned that schools will be dismissing this afternoon, despite earlier reports. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates
Previous Story:
The robbery suspect who escaped after a crash on Monday morning in Whitwell is still on the run on Tuesday now after stealing a Marion County corrections van and crashing it into the Dollar General in Whitwell on Tuesday morning. The suspect also stole a deputy’s weapon at this time and fired at a deputy.
We have been able to confirm that the deputy who was fired at was not injured
The suspect, DeWayne Halfacre, also reportedly attempted to break into a home on Porter McCurry Road in Whitwell on Tuesday morning, but ran away.
Whitwell Elementary, Middle, and High schools are on lockdown again today and their entrances are blocked while SWAT teams search for a robbery suspect.Officials say they will remain on lockdown until law enforcement tells Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith it is safe to lift it. Parents are not allowed to pick up their students during the lockdown.
Officials with the school system say that meals are being prepared to accommodate students. The superintendent says the schools are the safest places for the students to be. Griffith says he doesn’t know if there will be school at all tomorrow. He’s waiting for law enforcement to let him know what’s safe for everyone.
Multiple agencies are assisting with the search. THP helicopters have also been brought in to assist along with the Hamilton County K-9 team that have tracked the suspect’s scent.
According to Whitwell Police, the suspect was spotted around Highway 283 and Highway 28 area. Highway 283 is shut down. Suck Creek Road is open for anyone traveling through the area.
Businesses around the area where the suspect was seen say they have closed while police and deputies search.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest.