Fatal shooting under investigation

Original Post — 1/2/18 @ 4:17 AM CST:

Details are still coming in regarding a shooting that occurred in Marion County overnight that’s left one person dead.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department says one person is now in custody as a result of the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) is helping to investigate.

At this time no names have been released and no further information has been made available regarding the incident.

We are following this story closely, stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest details. We will update with the latest information as soon as it’s available.

