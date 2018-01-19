Fire destroys house in Richard City on Thursday morning

An unoccupied home in the Richard City community of South Pittsburg was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

The home which has been under construction for some time and was nearing completion, was located on Marion Avenue across from Richard Hardy Memorial School.

The call came in around 1:00 AM CST Thursday and firefighters had to work to battle and contain the blaze in temperatures well-below freezing.

The owner of the property, Jerre Elliott, says he feels heartbroken from the loss. He said he had been working on building his dream home where he and his kids and grandkids could all stay and expected it to be complete by this summer. The house was a total loss.

Elliott says the home was insured, and while he’s devastated the home was destroyed he’s just glad that no one was hurt.

According to South Pittsburg Fire Chief Corey Comstock, at this time there’s been no request to have the Fire Marshall’s Office investigate the scene to determine a cause.

