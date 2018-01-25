Four days into the search for wanted robbery suspect with no results; Sheriff says he doesn’t believe he’s still in Whitwell area

It’s now been four days in the search for alleged Rutherford County robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, who we know for sure was last seen in the Whitwell area on Tuesday.
Marion County deputies, Whitwell Police, and multiple other agencies searched the wooded areas near TN-28 and Hwy. 283 and in nearby neighborhoods throughout the week. Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters using infrared heat-sensing technology also scanned the nearby woods and known-vacant or abandoned homes and buildings finding no trace of the man who allegedly robbed a store near Smyrna, Tenn. at gunpoint last Friday and who ran from cops now twice in Whitwell just this week…once by stealing a Marion County Corrections vehicle.
Schools in the Whitwell area resumed classes this morning after being closed on Wednesday. The schools were placed on lockdown both Monday and Tuesday while police activity was heavy in the areas near the schools where Halfacre was thought to be hiding. School officials closed the three Whitwell Schools on Wednesday as a safety precaution, however authorities felt it was safe for the schools to re-open today by operating on what Marion County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Griffith, has described as a “soft lockdown.” Griffith says there will be an extra police presence on campus as a safety precaution.
We’ve been able to learn some new information from Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett this morning. The sheriff says he doesn’t believe that Halfacre is still in the Whitwell area. He says wherever he is he’s still believed to be armed but says he never stole a deputies gun.
Burnett called off the search on Wednesday night in Whitwell after the third day of not finding him. He says officers are still on the lookout Thursday around the county, but it’s a scaled-back effort from what we’ve seen earlier in the week. The sheriff says that Halfacre is still considered armed and dangerous, and if seen you should not try to confront him yourself but call 9-1-1 immediately.
42-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list with an up to $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information that could help investigators and lead to an arrest, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates.