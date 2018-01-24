Grundy County school board defers coach discussion and other topics to a later meeting

Tuesday night in Grundy County, the local Board of Education went through another meeting without making any major final decisions on their football coach and other decisions many expected to be made.
Last year, five students were charged with attempted aggravated rape when they allegedly assaulted another student with a dust mop handle in the football field house.
Following that incident, the school board fired the high school’s football coach.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the school board was supposed to announce how much the’ve allocated in the budget for a new coach. They were also expected to address safety concerns.
The board has instead decided to push those agenda items to the February and March meetings.
Here’s the video from Tuesday night’s meeting from the school board’s Facebook page: