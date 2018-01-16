Jasper man identified as murder victim in overnight shooting Stevenson, Alabama

STEVENSON, Ala. — An Alabama man is behind bars today and charged with murder following an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Reports say Stevenson Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired around 1:30 AM CST on Tuesday morning at a Sharon Drive home.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies found the body of 38-year-old Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper inside the home.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Christopher Kenneth McCallie of Stevenson and charged with murder.

At this time no bond has been set.

