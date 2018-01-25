Marion County Democratic Party to hold Executive Committee meeting on Feb. 3

The Marion County Democratic Party will be holding their Executive Committee Meeting soon, according to MCDP Secretary Desiree Decker.
The meeting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3rd at the Marion County Commission Building at 5530 US-41 in Jasper. The time for the meeting is 10:30 AM CST.
Decker says everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the governance and direction of the affairs of the Marion County Democratic Party set forth by the Executive Committee.
Executive committee members unfamiliar with the bylaws and Roberts rules of order can familiarize themselves with those items at http://tndp.org/county-parties/
The Marion County Democratic Party can be contacted at P.O. Box 661, Jasper, Tennessee 37347, or by email — mariontndem@gmail.com.