More much-needed rain heading our way this weekend…and chances of a Ground Hog Day snow event?

We’re always watching the weather for you here at MarionCountyMessenger.com and despite recent winter precip, our area is headed back into drought conditions to start off 2018 so we’re really anxious to see some more rain move into our area as we start off the new year. That often means our moisture could come in the form of snow or wintry precipitation when we’re still in the midst of winter, of course.
But let’s not get too excited yet and buy up all the bread and milk at area stores just yet. This could be a heartbreaker for the snow lovers and area school children hoping for another snow day.
For now and in our immediate, it looks like we’ll definitely see some rain move in over the weekend beginning this Saturday night…with a better chance on Sunday. High temps will remain in the mid to upper 50s for Saturday and lower 50s for Sunday as the cold front approaches. Night time temps will remain above freezing until Sunday night once the rain is past us. We’re not expecting much rain out of this system either…only about a 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall by the time it ends on Sunday.
Cooler and dry conditions are expected through Wednesday next week as we wrap up January. We have another shot at some rain on Thursday with more cold air behind it, too. We’ve heard many people talking about a Ground Hog Day (Feb. 2nd) snow event next Friday, and this does look like a possible scenario, at least according to one weather model.
According to the GFS model for our area for next Friday, we could see a good bit of precipitation move through our area, beginning as rainfall and then changing over to snow as the cold front passes.
This is the GFS (Global Forecast System), and while it has been accurate in the past for winter weather, forecasters and amateur weather enthusiasts alike often feel that the GFS is less accurate than other weather computer models available to forecasters, such as the ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts — most commonly referred to as simply “the European”). Other models forecasters often mention are the NAM (North American Model) and the Canadian model.
So which model do I trust and does this mean it will actually snow here in the Sequatchie Valley?
Good questions! Snow forecasting is arguably the most difficult, most complicated thing for forecasters to predict. And forecast models are just that…. Models. They bring you a possible outcome based on MANY variables related to a weather event. Just a few of those variables include factors like wind direction and strength, barometric pressure, evaporation rates, ground and surface temperatures as well as atmospheric temps above the Earth. Not to mention wildcard factors like warm air intrusion or a phenomenon that occurs often here in the Sequatchie Valley — cold-air damming — or “the wedge” — where our geography and topography play a part in changing the dynamics of the event when cold air becomes entrenched against the windward side of a mountain range, allowing cooler and drier air to move in raising the surface pressure and dew point, essentially either changing a snow event to a “NO event” or causing freezing rain or ice events. It can go either way, really.
We can’t just show you the GFS without also taking a look at the European, which is also frequently used in winter weather forecasting, not to mention it’s thought to be more reliable.
As you can see, it paints a much different picture for us on Ground Hog Day. We see plenty of precipitation that day, however, it only comes in the form of rain for our area. Some higher elevations along the Smokies and the upper Cumberland Plateau could see some wintry precip, but our area tends to stay just wet and cold with no need to dig out the snow boots or shoes again for next Friday.
Again, just as a reminder, both of these images are just models and we’re still a full week away from any such event as of the time of this writing.
What we can say with confidence is that we’re watching this system as it moves our way and whether we go down in history with the “Great Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2018” or just have another rainy day in the Sequatchie Valley, we’ll keep an eye on things and hope that your groundhog of choice doesn’t see his shadow next Friday.
We won’t even begin to cover vector dynamics of groundhogs and shadow angles. (If it’s not a thing, it should be!!!)
