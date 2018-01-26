Search for wanted fugitive Dewayne Halfacre continues with first credible lead in days on Friday morning

WHITWELL, Tenn. — For the fifth day in a row, the search for wanted fugitive Dewayne Lee Halfacre continues in the Whitwell community on Friday morning with what authorities are calling the most credible lead they’ve had all week following an alarm system going off at the Powells Crossroads Church of God early Friday morning.
Pastor Brent Upchurch says that the alarm went off at the church before sunrise. Police were dispatched and that’s when they discovered that a church van had also been broken into and the ignition system had been tampered with, in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the vehicle.
While no one with the Sheriff’s Department or other agencies have confirmed to us that Halfacre is the one responsible, they do believe that it is possible and are taking this lead seriously.
Shortly after responding to the church alarm call, law enforcement officers set up a command center near the church and begin searching the immediate area. Multiple agencies were called in to assist with the search again locally and from neighboring counties. K-9s and the SWAT Team were also dispatched to assist with the manhunt.
Marion County Director of Schools, Dr. Mark Griffith, has remained in touch with the Sheriff’s Department all week as a result of the ongoing manhunt in Whitwell. Schools were on lockdown both Monday and Tuesday as police activity was underway. Schools closed on Wednesday for this reason but opened again on Thursday under a “soft lockdown” of the campus perimeters. Griffith decided to make the call around 5:00 AM to cancel classes today at the three Whitwell area schools — Whitwell Elementary, Whitwell Middle, and Whitwell High School — as a result of the stepped-up activity.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) returned once again to assist with the search effort both on the ground and in the air. THP helicopters were scrambled to the area to assist from the air using thermal imaging or infrared technology to try and pinpoint Halfacre on the ground. The K-9s being used in the search reportedly lost his scent somewhere shortly after 8:00 AM CST, according to Powells Crossroads Police. Officials are now hoping that with this morning’s cold temperatures he’ll be easier to see with the thermal imaging technology from the air and eyewitnesses say there are patrol cars at every street leading to Alvin C. York Hwy (Hwy. 27), in the perimeter where the THP is patrolling from the air.
The THP has advised that residents in the Powells Crossroads and Whitwell area be cautious with anyone attempting to ask for a ride or if anyone approaches your home for help. They say to call 9-1-1 immediately. Hwy. 283 at Mt. Calvary Rd. and 283 at Hwy. 27 are closed as the active manhunt continues.
THP Aviation is on scene in Marion Co assisting Marion co Sheriffs Dept. and other local law enforcement in man hunt. pic.twitter.com/LPLYy5sbL5
— THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) January 26, 2018
Dewayne Lee Halfacre remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list with a $2,500 reward after being identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in Rutherford County near Nashville last week. Halfacre was last seen on Tuesday in Whitwell after stealing a part-time sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car and leaving the scene after the car was disabled by authorities on Hwy. 283 near the Dollar General Store in Whitwell.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this developing story…
—
Here’s the timeline of our reports this morning on our Facebook Page: