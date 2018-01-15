Sequatchie Valley expecting a snowy Tuesday; Travel could be trecherous

Weather Update 1/15/2018 at 9:45 PM CST
Snow is still in the forecast for Tuesday as an Arctic cold front pushes through the area. With this system, there will be just enough moisture present for snow to develop. Indeed, snow has already developed across western and middle Tennessee tonight. This band of snow is forecast to slowly progress south and east toward the Sequatchie Valley overnight and into the day on Tuesday.
Snow will start from northwest to southeast between 8am and 11am CST. Forecast guidance all agree that this event will be a quick event and moisture does appear limited at this time. That being said, around an inch of snow will be common across the area, however, localized locations in the valley and higher elevations may end up with 2 inches by the time the snow ends roughly around 6pm CST.
Although amounts will be rather light, travel issues are expected. Remember to slow down and keep your distance from cars in front of you. Avoid hills if possible, especially if your tires are in poor condition. Only travel if absolutely necessary. Slippery conditions will be possible even into Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially on secondary roads.
Additionally, a very cold overnight is expected with some dropping into the single digits Wednesday morning. High temperatures Wednesday will only warm into the middle 20s.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com here and on Facebook for the latest information and forecast updates.