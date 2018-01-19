Sex offender arrested in Dunlap after being found on school property

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Police in Dunlap arrested a sex offender after he was found on school property with three children inside his van in Sequatchie County.
According to a release from the Dunlap Poloce Department via their Facebook page, a detective pulled over 37-year-old Jonathon Eric Kelly near the intersection of Elm Street and Buddy Skyles Road just before 8:00 AM CST on Friday morning.
Officials with the department say Kelly is classified as a “Violent Against Children Sex Offender.” Kelly was released from prison in November of 2017 and is currently on probation.
The mother of the children officials say were in the van was also in the vehicle. Reports say she claimed that she had recently met Kelly and was not aware that he was a sex offender.
Kelly was arrested on Friday and is being held in the Sequatchie County Jail without bond.