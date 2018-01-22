Suspect on the loose near Whitwell after car chase Monday morning; Schools locked-down as a result

Details are limited at this time, but MarionCountyMessenger.com has learned that deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Whitwell Police, and possibly other local agencies are searching an area near Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home on Highway 28 this morning for suspects on the loose following a car chase that ended with a crash near Porter McCurry Road in Whitwell with two potentially armed suspects escaping on foot.
According to Kenneth Seagraves with the Whitwell Police Department, the two men are the pair wanted in Rutherford County near Smyrna, Tenn. following an armed market robbery there last Friday. We’ve been able to confirm that one of the suspects was taken into custody in Whitwell over the weekend, but it’s not clear yet which one.
Authorities in Rutherford County confirmed yesterday that they had identified the suspects as 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre and 52-year-old Timothy “Timbo” Howell. Officials said the two have been seen in Nashville, Clarksville, Lynchburg, and Rutherford County, and are now believed to be the pair on the loose here.
Nearby schools — Whitwell Elementary, Whitwell Middle, and Whitwell High School were placed on a full lockdown as a precaution while the police activity is underway in the area.
Reports from Rutherford County stated the suspects allegedly had two semi-automatic handguns when they robbed two clerks at the store there. The clerks were able to come away from the incident with no injuries and the suspects fled the scene.
Authorities advise those in the Whitwell and local area to use extreme caution and do not approach the suspect as they could be armed and are considered dangerous. If you see them, call 9-1-1 immediately.
