Two injured in early morning fire near Whitwell

An early morning house fire near Whitwell has injured two people.
The call came in to Marion County 9-1-1 around 4:00 AM on Friday morning. Multiple fire agencies responded to find the home on Griffith Highway fully-involved.
Two Life Force units were dispatched for assistance. According to reports a man was flown to Vanderbilt in Nashville and a woman was flown to Erlanger in Chattanooga for treatment of their injuries.
No names have been released at this time and their current conditions are unknown.
Fire investigators were on the scene today to determine the cause of the blaze. Foul play is not suspected.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this developing story.