Around Town: Feb 16th – May 6th

Feb. 16
Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic. 3 and 7 p.m. UTC Arena.
Feb. 17
Kimball Softball League Registration — 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (noon) at the Kimball Town Hall, 675 Main Street in Kimball. This is for ages 3-14 yeas old. For more info contact Parks & Rec Director, Billy King, at 423-356-1623.
Feb. 17
VFW Post 6362 Auxilary Hot Dog & Chili Fundraiser at the Jasper VFW Hall located at 102 Pine Ave. Come for a hot dog, chili, slaw, Fritos, crackers and a drink for only $6. The event starts at 11:00 AM CST.
Feb. 17
Comedian James Gregory — “The Funniest Man in America” — will be performing a stand-up comedy show at South Pittsburg’s Princess Theatre. Show time is 7:30 PM CST. Tickets available at https://public.ticketbiscuit.com/FunniestMan/Events/326745
Feb. 19
PRESIDENT’S DAY — Government, US Postal Service, schools and most city and county offices will be CLOSED.
Feb. 20-27
Whitwell Senior Center in partnership with the Tennessee Dept. of Health is hosting — Take Charge of Your Diabetes. This will be hosted at the Whitwell Senior Center at 900 Main Street in Whitwell every Tuesday, from Jan. 23rd – Feb. 27th. The time is 1:30 – 3:30 PM CST.
Feb. 22-25
Houston Museum Antiques Show & Sale benefiting Chattanooga’s Houston Museum. Friday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Feb. 25, 12-4 PM EST. Admission is $10 and covers all three days of the show and sale. Preview party on Feb. 22 at 7 PM EST. isn’t included in the general admission price. Preview part tickets are $75, which also gives unlimited access to all three days of the show. At Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St. For more information call 267-7176 or visit www.thehoustonmuseum.org.
Feb. 24
Whitwell Dizzy Dean Softball and the City of Whitwell will be hosting at clean-up day at the Whitwell Park on Saturday, Feb. 24th to get the park ready for the upcoming softball and baseball seasons. For more info, contact the City of Whitwell at 423-658-5151.
March 3
Denim & Diamonds: Once Upon a Time fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale at chattdenim.net. Chattanooga physicians and community leaders will come together at 7:00 PM EST on Saturday, March 3, at the Chattanooga Convention Center for an evening of music and food, and a celebration of healing.
March 6-7
Jasper Elementary School 2018-2019 Kindergarten Registration Days… 8:30 AM until 2:00 PM CST. Parents will need to bring with them a copy of the child’s birth certificate, social security card, shot record, and physical.
March 9
Tree Day 2018 is Friday, March 9th with the Marion County Soil Conservation District. FREE tree seedlings will be available at the USDA Service Center office (next door to the Jasper Post Office) beginning at 8:00 AM CST. Varieties include Sawtooth Oak, White Oak, White Pine and Yellow Poplar seedlings. It’s first come, first served. For more info, call 423-942-2244, Extension 3.
March 10
VFW 6362 Pancake Breakfast at the VFW Hall located at 102 Pine Ave. in Jasper. 6:30-9:30 AM CST.
March 10
Cherokee Area Council’s John Ross District “Derby Days” with the Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts from around the John Ross District will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lakeview, located at 10 Hudson Street in Rossville, GA. $5 early registration (through 2/15) and $7 at the door for Scouts and siblings. Check-in time is 8:30 AM EST with races beginning at 9:30 AM EST. Scouts will race in both the Pinewood Derby and Raingutter Regatta and have the chance to experience Space Derby, but no true Space Derby race will be held. More info by contacting Don Horvatt at (706)200-2002 or email donhorvatt@gmail.com.
March 10
The Hunter Museum’s young patron group, Avant-art, will host its premier annual museum fundraiser, Hunter Underground, at 8:00 PM EST. At Underground, the museum’s basement will be converted from a maze of art storage to a chic night club with music, entertainment, and art. The evening will feature DJ Summer Dregs, heavy hor d’oeuvres, creative cocktails and – new this year – a dance party in the loading dock. Hunter Underground tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at http://www.huntermuseum.org or by calling 267-0968. Tickets are $60 for Hunter Museum members and $75 general admission and include event admission, food, and drinks. Must be 21 or older to attend.
March 11
Daylight Saving Time BEGINS at 2:00 AM Central — SPRING FORWARD ONE HOUR before going to bed on Sat., March 10th, 2018.
March 15
“Inspired” — A Community Art Share Event for Kids. Children in Marion County are invited to come and share their artwork with the community and have some face time with other creative people. The event is sponsored by The Creative Zone, LLC. in South Pittsburg and the The American Legion Post 62. The event begins at 6:00 PM CDT at the American Legion Post 62 on Elm Ave. in South Pittsburg (next to the Elementary School and across from City Hall). Admission is FREE and there’s NO entry fees. Participants are grades K-12, and they are encouraged to bring up to 5 pieces of their artwork and their sketchbooks and/or tablets for digital works. Sign-up deadline is Friday, March 9th, 2018. Sign up early to reserve table space by calling the Creative Zone at 423-228-3252.
March 24
The Humane Educational Society will host Rescues on the Runway 6:00 PM EDT. at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Includes food, silent and live auction, and a shelter pet runway. Formal attire is required. Advance tickets are $85 and a table of eight is $640. Tickets at the door are $90. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
March 31
The Jasper EGGstravaganza is back! A fun-filled day is planned to celebrate with the kids and see all of the eggs the Easter Bunny has left for hunting! There will be inflatables, music, concessions and tons of fun at this FREE event for the whole family! The EGGstravaganza starts at 11:00 AM CDT followed by the 2018 Jasper Parks and Recreation Baseball & Softball Opening Ceremonies at 2:00 PM. More info at http://www.facebook.com/jasperegghunt/
March 31
Jasper Parks & Recreation Baseball & Softball 2018 Opening Ceremonies… Come out for a day of fun early with the Jasper EGGstravaganza and stay to celebrate the opening ceremonies for the 2018 baseball and softball season in Jasper! More info by CLICKING HERE to visit the Town of Jasper Parks & Recreation Facebook site…
April 7-8
Sucomos Mountain Goat Trail Race Weekend, including the 5th annual Mountain Goat Trail Run & Walk. On Saturday, the 5-mile run will begin at 10:00 AM CDT in downtown Sewanee; a 2-mile walk will begin at 10:00 AM CDT at Pearl’s Fine Dining. Both will finish at Mountain Outfitters in Monteagle. Prizes will be awarded for fastest men’s and women’s times, as well as for best runner’s costume. Sunday’s 13.1-mile run will begin in downtown Tracy City and finish in Sewanee. Online registration is through UltraSignup; the link is here.
April 14
VFW 6362 Pancake Breakfast at the VFW Hall located at 102 Pine Ave. in Jasper. 6:30-9:30 AM CDT.
April 24-25
Jasper Elementary School 2018-2019 Pre-K Registration Days.Parents will need to bring with them a copy of the child’s birth certificate, social security card, shot record, and physical along with proof of address and proof of income. Dates for the required workship — TBA.
April 28-29
The National Cornbread Festival takes place in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, including the 2018 National Cornbread Cook-off, Celebrity Cook-off, Cornbread Alley, Amuesment Rides (Fair), Lodge factory tours, live entertainment, music, street performers, the Cornbread Cruise-In at nearby Dixie-Freeze, and much more! This year, it’s also the 1st Annual Cast Iron Collectors Tent hosted by Lodge… Bring your favorite piece of cast iron cookware to show your fellow collectors, learn about cast iron history from Lodge historians, participate in cast iron trivia contests, and compete to win some special limited edition items from Lodge. Non-collectors are also welcome — Sunday 4/29/18 from 9:00AM until Noon CDT. For more information on all of the other festival events — visit them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NationalCornbreadFestival/ or on the web — http://nationalcornbread.com/
May 5-6
Valley Fest 2018 is back in Dunlap with LOTS of things for everyone to enjoy! Come for the music and live entertainment — including the legendary Marshall Tucker Band LIVE on Sat., May 5th; with other performances by Cody McCarver, Jason Crabb, Glory Road, Carolina Calling, Smith & Wesley, The Cumberland Band, OGYA World Music Band, Red Rogues, Jimmy Dormire and the Peace Merchants….and more! Also enjoy the car show, art & craft show and sale, pageant, Run/Walk, children’s area, and many more great events for the whole family! Valley Fest is open on Saturday 9:00AM – 9:00PM CDT and Sunday 11:00AM – 5:00PM CDT. Daily admissions are $8 for adults and $2 for children. Advance wristbands for both days are available at Dunlap area banks, Music Makers, and the Cookie Jar Cafe. Reserved seating for concerts is an additional $25 and available at the Chamber of Commerce in Dunlap. More info at www.valleyfestonline.com.
