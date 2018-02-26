Cumberland University Announces Dean’s List for Marion County Students

Lebanon, Tenn. — Cumberland University has released the Dean’s List for Fall 2017. Information for the list was provided by the Office of the Registrar on February 15, 2018.
The honor is reserved for students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or above on all classes attempted. The list is issued twice per year during the fall and spring terms.
The following students have been named to the Cumberland University Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester:
Jasper
Sarah Layne
Elisha Morrison
Whitwell
Tyler Tate
Anna Worley
Cumberland University is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, 30 miles east of Nashville. Founded in 1842, Cumberland University offers a variety of educational, athletic and social experiences to enhance the learning opportunities of the current student body. The university has an exceptional academic program steeped in the liberal arts. Athletic teams regularly compete for conference and national championships.
Past Cumberland University alumni include United States Secretary of State, Cordell Hull, who also was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945; James Lafayette Bomar, president of Rotary International; Thomas P. Gore, United States senator; more than eighty congressmen, including Albert Gore, Sr.; two justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, Howell Edmunds Jackson and Horace Harmon Lurton; thirteen governors, including Frank G. Clement. Cumberland University continues its tradition of excellence by focusing on the students of today as a contemporary liberal arts school committing itself to provide a sound education while preparing each student to compete in today’s dynamic and demanding workplace.
Recent graduates of Cumberland University include Edward Labry, president of First Data USA. Other alumni have distinguished careers in the military service, teaching and a variety of business, health and public service settings. Cumberland University alumni continue to distinguish themselves in their chosen professions.
While Cumberland University has a distinguished past, the university is focused on the future, and on educating the next generation of leaders. Professors, coaches, staff and administrators have set assisting students to ensure success both in and out of the classroom as a primary goal.Cumberland University is Preparing and Engaging Individuals for 21st Century Careers.