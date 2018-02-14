“Flu Shot Friday” Event Provides Free Flu Vaccines Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Get a flu shot! The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible, as seasonal influenza remains widespread across the state. Tennessee county health departments are providing flu vaccine at no charge to patients while supplies last and are holding special “Flu Shot Friday” clinics from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time Feb. 16 in all locations to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.
“We are having these clinics to emphasize it’s not too late to get vaccinated because we expect a lot more weeks of seasonal flu that we all know has already been intense. Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and deadly illness,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH. “Yes, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, stay home if you are sick but above all get vaccinated. It can help you and those around you stay healthy and if you do get sick, it just might save your life.”
All Tennessee county health departments are holding Flu Shot Friday clinics Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time. This includes all rural county health departments and health department clinics in Chattanooga-Hamilton County, Jackson-Madison County, Knoxville-Knox County, Nashville-Davidson County, Memphis-Shelby County and Sullivan County. No appointments are needed to receive a flu shot during this event. Find a map of local health department locations
and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/health-programareas/localdepartments.html.
TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Unfortunately, flu vaccines don’t work as well against H3N2 viruses, which means some people who get vaccinated may still get sick; however, flu vaccination helps make illness milder for those who do get sick. Flu vaccines also work better against H1N1 and influenza B viruses, which are also circulating in Tennessee right now.
Most people with the flu will have a mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs. However, groups including infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions are at highest risk of getting severe complications from the flu. Anyone who believes he or she may have the flu should contact a health care provider and should begin antiviral medications if recommended by the provider as soon as possible.
The flu virus is highly contagious, so it’s important for people who are sick to stay home and make every effort to avoid contact with others for at least 24 hours after their symptoms have resolved to help prevent further spread of the illness. This includes staying away from work, school, and other public places while ill.