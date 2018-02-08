Former South Pittsburg police officer indicted Monday for assault

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former South Pittsburg police officer, who has been charged with assault and official misconduct.
The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017, which MarionCountyMessenger.com first reported on October 10, 2017.
At the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on October 10, 2017, TBI Special Agents began investigating the then-South Pittsburg police officer on an allegation of assault. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that during law enforcement response to the residence on Old Jasper Road, Chance assaulted an individual after the man had been detained by law enforcement officers.
Chance is no longer an employee of the South Pittsburg Police Department.
On Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Chance with one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Official Misconduct.
Video surveillance from the scene of the incident — provided by a reader via Facebook…
On Thursday morning, Chance surrendered himself to a TBI Agent and was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
