Jasper’s “EGGstravaganza” egg hunt event returns on Sat., March 31st

Last year the first ever “EGGstravaganza” egg hunt in Jasper was quite a hit, as perfect sunny weather and mild temps played a role in the event’s success with area children hunting nearly 34-thousand eggs on the grounds of the Jasper City Park.
Organizers recently announced that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 31st beginning at 11:00 AM CDT sharp.
Much like last year’s event, there will be plenty of eggs to hunt in addition to the Easter Bunny making an appearance, along with inflatables for the kids to enjoy, music, concessions, photography throughout the day by Felicia Davis and Paige Mashburn, and a lot of fun for everyone attending.
This year’s event will coincide with the 2018 Jasper Park and Recreation Baseball and Softball Opening Ceremonies, which will begin at 2:00 PM CDT.
Organizers of this year’s event are currently needing candy donations. Any business, church, civic group or even generous individuals willing to donate plastic-egg-stuffable (individually-wrapped) candy for the event are asked to drop off the candy at the Jasper City Hall or at the park’s concession stand during operating hours.
For more information, follow the official Jasper EGGstravaganza Facebook page at facebook.com/jasperegghunt or contact city hall at (423)942-3180.