Kimball Tractor Supply donates 122 bags of pet food to local animal rescue

Kimball, Tenn. — The Tractor Supply Co. store in Kimball is donating 122 bags of pet food to feed dogs and cats in need of adoption in the Marion County area.
“More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption,” said Chris Floyd, manager of the Kimball Tractor Supply store.
“Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family.”
Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation to the Marion Animal Resource Connection (MARC), a non-profit organization based in Jasper, Tenn., that’s comprised of concerned citizens across the county whose mission is to improve the lives of animals in Marion County through education and spay/neuter promotion and advocacy.
The group and its members often foster or care for multiple dogs and cats that are up for adoption through the group in-person and via their website, social media platforms, and with events around the area where would be adoptive pet owners can visit with a potential adoptee.
In addition to the pet food donation, the Kimball Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 423-837-8088 to learn more about working with Tractor Supply for pet adoption events.
For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit TractorSupply.com/PetCare. The Marion Animal Resource Connection (MARC) and more information about the local adoption process can be found on Facebook or from their website, www.marc4change.org.