Winchester Woman Charged with Committing Perjury During Homicide Trial

WINCHESTER, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Winchester woman, who is charged with committing perjury during testimony in a Bedford County court trial.
At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, on Friday, February 16th, TBI Agents investigated a complaint that Amber Marie Rinaldi-Fletcher committed perjury when she testified in a homicide trial in Bedford County on February 15th.
Agents learned that Rinaldi-Fletcher, who is the defendant’s wife, provided testimony in the trial that contradicted previous statements she gave to the TBI.
On Friday, she was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Perjury.
She was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.