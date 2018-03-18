A stormy afternoon and evening on-tap for the Sequatchie Valley on Monday

Severe Weather Update 3/18/2018 at 4:00pm CDT:

Forecast guidance is painting a stormy picture across the region Monday afternoon and evening. As a storm system moves eastward from the Great Plains into the Ohio Valley, warm moist air will push northward into the Sequatchie Valley.

With instability and the development of strong wind shear, thunderstorms are expected to develop across northern Alabama and middle sections of Tennessee Monday afternoon and slide eastward toward our area. These storms will have the potential to quickly grow severe with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph and large hail. With the strong wind shear, tornadoes may also be possible.

For these threats the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla has placed the entire region in an elevated risk for severe weather.

Timing looks to be between 3pm and 9pm CDT For our area. Be sure to stay alert to the possibility of severe weather and be ready to act if watches or warning are issued.

