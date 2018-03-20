Alabama Author, Stephanie Bain, will sign and discuss her book at Siege at Bridgeport this weekend

The Bridgeport Depot Museum brings author Stephanie Bain to the Siege at Bridgeport Reenactment on Saturday, March 24th and Sunday, March 25th, 2018.
Ms. Bain, a native of Oxford, Alabama, will sign and discuss her new novel “The Girl I Left Behind” at this year’s reenactment.
According to the museum’s curator, Chris Gunter, Bain’s historical fiction novel is set in North Alabama during the Civil War in April of 1862
A teaser from the novel…
In the midst of war, the people of Marlbridge, Alabama, knew one thing for certain: the enemy was coming, and there wasn’t a thing they could do about it. Their beloved sheriff, who might have saved them from calamity, was dead, and Elisa Kelson, the closest thing they had to a savior, was just as likely to welcome invaders as to run them out of town.
“No tears,” Alexandra Corbin swore to herself as she stood in front of the mirror, took hold of her long, thick, honey-colored hair, and cut it off at the nape of her neck. The cropped tresses slapped against her cheek as she slipped into a Rebel uniform and strapped a Colt to her hip. The enemy had come for her and her people, and she meant to stop them.
Rebel cavalry officer Cana Ramsey stood on the edge of town, paying no mind to the blood and sweat dripping into his eye. He had sworn an oath to never again set foot in Marlbridge. Breaking that oath would cost him his life, and he knew it. But God help him, he couldn’t let Alexandra Corbin hang.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event, according to Gunter, or you can order a copy online at www.StephanieBain.com.
Bain, clearly a lover of history and the the Alabama area, has an MA in History from the University of Alabama, graduate work in Political Science from Jacksonville State University, and an MFA in Screenwriting from Regent University.
This year’s annual reenactment will be held beginning Friday, March 23rd, with activities all weekend.
Nestled in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley, the Bridgeport Depot Museum preserves the ample history of Bridgeport, Alabama. This area’s past includes culturally rich Native American artifacts, several battles from the Civil War, a boom in the 1890s funded by several New York City backers, an actual gas explosion, and smaller historical events that reverberated down to this small town.
The museum is open Thursday and Friday from 9AM-3PM and by appointment at (256)495-4020.