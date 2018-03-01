Area Road Conditions due to Flooding

High waters, trees down, rock slides and mud slides are causing problems for travelers on area roadways this afternoon.
Here’s a list of areas of concern around our area… Not all of these roads are closed, but could be impacted by water over the road in places or debris. Motorists should use caution in the following areas:
Marion County
- Suck Creek Mountain Road (sporadic closures due to mud slides)
- Ketner’s Mill area
- Coppinger Cove area
- Little Sequatchie River area
- Sweeten’s Cove area
- Battle Creek (Gizzard and Fish Trip areas have reports of flooding)
- Browder Switch Rd. near Town Creek (Jasper)
- Usual flood-prone areas of county…
Hamilton County
- Cummings Highway (US HWY 41) ramp onto I-24
- Miller Drive at Spring Creek Rd / North Terrace
- 5200 block Hunter Rd. (near Ooltewah Harrison Road)
- Mountain Creek Rd.
- 1070 Appling St.
- 7800 block Shallowford Rd.
- 1800 block Hickory Valley Rd.
- 1400 block Dodson Ave. at Wilcox Blvd.
- 2800 block Easton Ave.
- 2800 block Cannon Ave.
- Kenwood Drive at Moore Rd.
- Shallowford Road at Tunnel Blvd.
- Cherwood Lane
- 700 Mountain Creek Rd.
- Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Rd.
- Lower Mill Rd at Sandswitch Rd.
Dade County, GA
- 1200 Creek Road near the flight park
- Sulfur Springs Rd
- 1000 block of Murphy Hollow Rd (closed)
- Sells Lane from Hwy 136 E to Bernice Dr. (closed)
- Sarah Chaple Rd at Creek Rd (closed)
- 2000 block Mason Rd near Ridge (closed)
Grundy County
- Pelham area – Clouse Hill Road
- Payne Cove area
Jackson County, AL
- County Road 8
- County Road 11
- County Road 36
- County Road 40
- County Road 42
- County Road 53
- County Road 54 (multiple locations reported by motorists)
- County Road 92
- County Road 98
- County Road 229
- County Road 412 (near dump)
- US HWY 40 (near Happy Home Church)
- East 2nd St (Stevenson) has some minor flooding
- Woods Cove Rd.
Sequatchie County
- Coops Creek at Pine St (Greenway entrance)
- Brush Creek areas
- Sequatchie River areas
- Old York Hwy East (flooding at Hump Back Bridge)
- Hwy 111 North at Brush Creek (right lane closed)
- Main Street (barricades in various locations due to flooding)
- Russell St. (barricades in areas where water covers roadway)
- Use caution in typical flood-prone areas in county…