“The Caverns” opens soon with first ever show and taping of new season of PBS Bluegrass Underground

PELHAM, Tenn. — The Caverns, the new and permanent home to the 13-time Emmy-winning PBS series Bluegrass Underground, will open its doors to the public for the first time on March 24th, and kick off its premiere year of concerts and special events. According to venue owner and Bluegrass Underground creator Todd Mayo, The Caverns is on track for a successful grand opening and inaugural year, with artists Billy Strings and The Sweet Lizzy Project appearing March 24th at the first Bluegrass Underground taping in its new home.
“Many great folks have labored this past year to shine a light on one of the most singular and special spaces on earth. The Caverns are magical and perfectly suited for music—it’s one of the most rewarding projects any of us has ever been involved with,” Mayo said. “ I can’t say enough about the spirit of our team that has worked so hard to get us to this point. When we welcome our first guests into The Caverns on March 24th, I have no doubt that the natural beauty and the crystal clear acoustics will create a breathtaking experience for everyone.”
The Caverns is one of the country’s most unique venues and is located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in the beautiful rolling hills of Grundy County, Tennessee, conveniently located to Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Atlanta and other major cities. The new venue’s owners gave thoughtful consideration to every detail when planning the guest experience in The Caverns. Award-winning cinematographer Allen Branton designed the lighting and Sound Image did the sound, adding a subtle sheen to the already perfectly balanced cave acoustics.
Liberty Construction was the general contractor for the project. “Liberty Construction thrives on unusual and creative projects and The Caverns has fit the bill in both regards,” noted Liberty president Temple Bowling.
The Caverns design extends past the music and venue interior when considering the guests’ needs. According to the venue’s General Manager and Associate Producer Joe Lurgio, “every aspect of the patron experience has been improved and enhanced – a streamlined ticketing process, closer parking, nicer bathrooms, more comfortable seating, better sightlines and more. The space itself is even grander and we have added upgraded food and beverage concessions that will include a longtime request from our patrons—beer.”
The Caverns is now offering patrons two new and improved travel packages, each providing high-quality Tennessee experiences. Guests can choose between the Monteagle Mountain Package and the Chattanooga Package. The Monteagle Mountain Package provides accommodations at a historic Tennessee lodge just minutes from the venue, surrounded by great hiking, local shopping, and dining options. The Chattanooga Package provides accommodations in one of the South’s most breathtaking cities, with outdoor adventure, great restaurants, and world-class attractions all nearby. Both packages include transportation to and from the venue and a personal package concierge to help get the most out of the weekend experience.
“We had great expectations for our first year of operation, but since announcing The Caverns a few months ago, the response has surpassed even our wildest dreams,” said Mayo. “We’ve announced 25 shows with amazing artists across many genres to introduce The Caverns to the world. We’re offering not only the best talent, but also an experience that combines the finest musicians in a setting that took millions of years to build and that is second to none—music in an underground cave that will be fitted with the best sound system and customer amenities, surrounded by the natural beauty of Tennessee. What more could anyone desire when seeking a one of a kind experience?”
Located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain, The Caverns is just 10 minutes from Exit 127 in Pelham, TN on I-24. The address is 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, TN 37366. Packages and tickets for all events are on sale now and can be purchased at thecaverns.com.
