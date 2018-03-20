Commodities distribution in Marion County moves to Cornerstone Ministries

Officials with the Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) office in Jasper have announced that commodities distribution in Marion County has been moved to Cornerstone Ministries in Jasper effective immediately.
Cornerstone Ministries is located at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Jasper just past Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Service Now and Barnes Tire — just off Highway 28.
The next commodities distribution date will be Tuesday, March 27th from 12 PM (Noon) until 4 PM CDT.
If you have any questions or need to apply for services, you can call SETHRA at (423)942-5946. SETHRA’s Marion County office is located at 110 Gamble Ln., in Jasper.