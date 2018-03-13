Grundy School Board member arrested for third time in less than a year

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — For the third time in less than a year, Grundy County School Board member, Amanda “Kasey” Anderson was arrested last week for failure to appear, according to the Grundy County Herald.
Anderson was initially arrested in June of 2017 and charged with resisting arrest, coercion of a witness, public intoxication, indecent exposure and false reports/statements.
In December of 2017, she was arrested again, this time for sending a text that led to a lockdown of Grundy County Schools.
In response to the incident in December, Anderson told police the text message was about a nightmare she had after talking about recent school shootings with family. She added that her husband’s missing handgun fueled her fear.
She said while sleeping she sent a text to her son’s grandfather, saying she planned to keep her son home from school, fearing a gun might be on campus.
Following that text, the grandfather then alerted a school principal, who contacted another principal before reaching out to director of schools Jessie Kinsey who prompted a soft lockdown.
Anderson made a public comment on Facebook regarding the incident saying “I did not call and report anything about a kid and a gun to anyone.” Stating that when she sent the text she “wasn’t sure she was totally awake.”
At this time it’s unclear the future of Anderson’s status on the school board; however, we’re told she’s still a member of the board as of this writing.
