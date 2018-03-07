Marion County High student arrested following threat made against school

A student at Marion County High School was arrested after making threats against the school on Wednesday.
Officials say the incident, which happened during school hours, was addressed immediately by school administration who followed pre-planned protocol for these situations
A school resource officer (SRO) with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department took the student, a minor, into custody.
Director of Schools, Dr. Mark Griffith, says the student has been expelled for 365 days, pending a disciplinary hearing, which is required as part of students’ due process.
The threat and resulting arrest at MCHS comes just weeks after a threat to “shoot up” the school at South Pittsburg High School late last month by a 17-year-old student.
The student involved in that incident was also taken into juvenile custody and expelled for 365 days following a disciplinary hearing.
Per our own policy, MarionCountyMessenger.com will not release the name of any minors involved in a school-related criminal offense or charge unless it is voluntarily released to our publication by the arresting agency or other law enforcement agency handling the case for the safety and privacy of the suspect, their family members, or any victims.
