A Marion County school bus was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the bus was hit by another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Alvin York highway near Powell’s Crossroads.

Marion County Schools Transportation Director, Mack Reeves, says the driver of bus #4 was not injured in the incident and no kids were on the bus at the time of the accident.

