One person killed and another injured in head-on crash in South Pittsburg

An accident on Wednesday morning in South Pittsburg has claimed the life of a Jasper man and injured another, officials say.
Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) say the head-on crash occurred around 10:00 AM CDT on Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 72 between Kimball and South Pittsburg, when a pickup truck headed eastbound (toward Kimball) reportedly crossed over into the westbound (toward South Pittsburg) lane and hit another vehicle head-on at the drivers side, with both vehicles coming to rest in the middle Highway 72.
Local authorities, THP, and EMS responded to the scene and traffic was rerouted for several hours around the accident so first responders could work to help those involved.
According to the THP’s preliminary investigation, 72-year-old William Lonnie Weaver of Decatur, Alabama was driving the pickup truck heading eastbound with a passenger (a minor) in the vehicle.
Though the extent of his injuries is still unknown, Weaver was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was reported to be conscious before being taken by EMS to the hospital. His passenger was uninjured.
Investigators say the driver of the westbound vehicle, 66-year-old Paul Gott, Jr. of Jasper, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The THP report says all parties involved and the one passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. No citations were issued at the time of the accident; however, criminal charges are reported as pending against Weaver.