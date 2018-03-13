Sequatchie Co. School threat suspect charged with statutory rape

DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Police Department now says the 19-year-old former Sequatchie County High School student charged for threatening to “shoot up” the school last week now faces an additional charge of statutory rape.
Authorities say Zachary Nicholas Key, who was taken into custody last Friday after authorities say he told a student thought social media that he was going to “shoot up the school,” was interviewed by detectives about the threat and they found he had no intent to harm anyone and the incident was a hoax.
According to a release from the Dunlap Police Department, while Key was being interviewed for this incident, he was also questioned about an ongoing statutory rape investigation.
After interviewing the alleged rape victim, authorties say Key was charged with statutory rape.
Zachary Key is being held at the Sequatchie County Jail without bond. He will go before a judge in general sessions court on Friday, March 16th.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this developing story.